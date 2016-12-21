Driver dies after passing out, crashing on US 290

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is dead after passing out and hitting the guardrail on eastbound US 290 around 5:46 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Austin police say the driver passed out for an unknown reason at the 400 block of W Ben White Blvd. The man is estimated to be in his 40s; he died at the scene of the crash, according to Austin/Travis County EMS.

The 911 call was placed by a witness who said they saw a crashed car with the driver passed out inside. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The right lane of eastbound US 290 has reopened after it was closed for nearly four hours.

Police are investigating if alcohol was a factor.