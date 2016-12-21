Dark Chocolate Rum Ball Recipe

Elizabeth Van Huffel of Local Savour came by to make us a delicious treat: Dark Chocolate Orange Rum Balls.
Ingredients
- 2 1/2cups chocolate wafers
- 1cup pecans
- 1 cup dark chocolate chips
- 1/2cup rum
- 2 Tablespoons orange zest
- 2Tablespoons honey
- 1cup confectioners sugar plus extra for rolling
- 1/2cup colored sugar for rolling optional
Instructions
- In a food processor, place chocolate wafers, chocolate chips, orange zest, and pecans and pulverize together until everything turns to crumb size and set aside. In a medium bowl, add Rum, sugar, and honey and whisk together until completely combined. Add Rum mixture into the cookie mixture and stir gently together until combined. Cover mixture and set bowl into the refrigerator for 3-4 hours or over night until dough is set and rum is incorporated in.
- Now you are ready to start rolling out the balls. Roll balls into about 1 inch diameter and them roll into either powdered sugar serve.