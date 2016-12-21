Composer from Austin injured in Berlin Christmas market attack

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Russell Schulz, a former longtime Austin resident, was injured in the truck attack on a Christmas market in central Berlin, Germany on Monday.

In a post to his Facebook page Tuesday, Schulz said, “Friends, I am okay, only minor injuries. We were five. Two died. Two in the hospital for a long time. I cannot explain what happened.”

In all, 12 were killed and nearly 50 injured outside the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church, filled with a mix of tourists and locals. According to his biography on the Seminary of the Southwest website, Schulz is a musician, composer, professor and organist. He worked for the seminary in Austin for 36 years, making major contributions towards the Episcopal Hymnal.

The crash came less than a month after the U.S. State Department called for caution in markets and other public places across Europe, saying extremist groups including Islamic State and al-Qaeda were focusing “on the upcoming holiday season and associated events,” the AP reported. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.