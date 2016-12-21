‘Citations’ issued to shoppers for not hiding valuables in cars

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just days left until Christmas and many people are out shopping for last minute gifts, but law enforcement warns, thieves are out too, looking for the presents you leave inside your car.

Travis County sheriff’s deputies are using a surprising strategy to try and prevent these break-ins from happening.

“We’re out here with the Sheriff’s Combined Auto-Theft Task Force, which is a grant-funded program through the state of Texas to basically try to reduce auto-burglary as well as auto-theft,” Robert Curbelo, community liaison for the task force, says.

They go around busy shopping centers, looking inside cars, much like a burglar would, too look for valuables in sight. When they spot something that could be a target, they issue drivers a “citation.”

“We leave people a simple reminder that they left valuables inside their vehicle, the note says, ‘Don’t panic, I’m not a real citation’, it is just a friendly reminder,” Curbelo says.

Some people who received the reminders thought they were real, but then realized, they were getting help from Travis County.

“I thought I had gotten a ticket! And I thought oh my God, did I park illegally? What happened? But I’m glad to know it was just because I left my stuff in the back of my car,” Leslea Roberts, a shopper said. “In fact, whenever I left to go into the store, I thought to myself, oh my gosh, I can’t believe I left it in there!”

Another driver got the reminder because she left cash in plain sight. “I learned I need to put all my stuff away, I leave money in there, all the time, I leave money in the seat and until now, nobody has stolen anything,” Florinda Medina, another shopper said.

It’s not only to reprimand shoppers, members of the task force are also praising people who are sure to hide everything from sight. “I just left the jewelry store, matter of fact, so basically I want to make dang sure it was locked up,” Gary Race, another shopper said. “People just sometimes get too relaxed and not realize they’re leaving something out for somebody to get into.”

“Its pretty much an ongoing battle to prevent and obviously solve crimes, but we definitely need the public’s support in doing their part an keeping things hidden and secure,” Curbelo says.

Common things people tend to forget are backpacks, presents, music players, GPS devices, even cell phone chargers. Task force members say even a cable could indicate there could be a phone or tablet inside the car.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office participates in a 17-county region of the task force, funded through a state grant.