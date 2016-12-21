Austin Boys & Girls Clubs raise $70K after bus was burned

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area have received more than $70,000 to pay for a brand new bus.

Their previous bus, the clubs’ largest mode of transportation for field trips in the Austin area, was intentionally set on fire over the weekend.

KXAN’s Kevin Schwaller reported the bus could carry 44 passengers. “This bus is old. It’s been around a long time, but we’ve taken very, very good care of it for a long time,” Mark Kiester, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the Austin Area said. He said they would pick up hundreds of kids a day just to come to their East Austin club from nearby schools. “We have filed our insurance claim, but we can’t expect much because of the age and condition of the bus,” they said in a post on Facebook.

The organization, which operates 29 clubs in Austin serving more than 12,000 kids, has also received potential commitments to purchase a used bus for the clubs as well.

For information on how to donate to the Boys & Girls Clubs and information on its role in the community, visit their website here.