Megabus picked up Austinites before crash injuring several passengers

MILFORD, Texas (KXAN) — Several people are in the hospital after a three vehicle crash between two buses and a semi-truck Tuesday night at 10:30 p.m.

All three drivers along with 10 bus passengers were taken to the hospital. The crash was on northbound Interstate 35 in the town of Milford between Waco and Dallas.

The Department of Public Safety says a Megabus hit a semi-truck which then struck an Americanos bus in front of it. The remaining 74 passengers from both buses were transported to company buses by a Hillsboro ISD bus.

The Megabus was driving from San Antonio to Dallas and had picked up some Austin passengers along the way. The Americanos bus was also on the way to the Dallas-area.

I-35 was reopened by 1 a.m. The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.

The Megabus had 35 people on board and the Americanos bus had nearly 50 passengers, according to the Associated Press.