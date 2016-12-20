Woman sentenced to 18 years in DWI crash that killed two

Related Coverage Woman cited for DWI in deadly wreck had two prior convictions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin woman who has a history of driving under the influence will spend 18 years in prison for a 2014 crash that killed two people.

On Tuesday, Melissa Marshall, 43, pled guilty to two counts of intoxication manslaughter in the deaths of Lynne M. Clopton, 46, and James Clopton. 49.

On Feb. 4, 2014, police say Marshall was driving her Ford Escape northbound on the service road of Research Boulevard when she collided with a Honda Civic traveling east along Balcones Woods Drive. Lynne, the passenger in the Civic, died at the scene. James died a short time later at the hospital.

At the time of the crash, Marshall told police she had consumed three 8-ounce glasses of Chardonnay the night before the crash, and was concerned the alcohol was still in her system, according to an arrest affidavit. The officer said he observed a strong odor of alcohol on Marshall’s breath and said her eyes were glassy and bloodshot, and her speech was slurred.

Marshall’s official sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 13, 2017.

Marshall had previously been convicted on two DUI counts, in San Fernando, California, in 2006, and in Las Vegas in 2010.