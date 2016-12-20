Two men found dead at Caldwell County home

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two men found dead at a Caldwell County home Monday night appeared to have died in an apparent murder-suicide.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home on Crooked Road in the Lytton Springs area around 6:47 p.m. for a report of a man down. When deputies arrived, they found two men on the property who had suffered gunshot wounds. The victims were identified as 64-year-old Daniel Lee Day and 41-year-old John Paul Rickenberg.

A search of the property also yielded a “large amount of marijuana,” police say.

Authorities say they are investigating the case as a murder-suicide and believe there is no danger to the community at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident or to report crime in their area is urged to contact the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 512-398-6747.