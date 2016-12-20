Turn Light Bulbs into Christmas Ornaments

Carly Yansak from Habitat for Humanity ReStore came by to show us how to get crafty and ‘light’ up our tree. Using light bulbs you can make ornaments. All you need is a light bulb, twine, spray glue, super glue, glitter, jewels and whatever else you want to decorate with. Our first option starts with a tube light, then tie the top with twine and embellish with rhinestones. This adds sparkle as your Christmas lights shine through the tube. Another fun option involves coating a basic light bulb with spray glue then coating with glitter. The ReStore wants to be your one stop donation center. Whatever you have, they will take.

ReStore byAustin Habitat for Humanity is located at 500 West Ben White Boulevard.

Go to austinhabitat.org for more information.