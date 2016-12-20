Tech upgrades help DFPS respond to more reported abuse and neglect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — New technology could help find children at risk of abuse or neglect. While the state tries to manage hundreds of thousands of cases, the Department of Family and Protective Services rolled out upgrades earlier this week.

The statewide intake center is the informational hub for DFPS. Around 450 people work the phones and computers taking in reports of abuse and neglect.

“We like to call ourselves the front door to the front lines,” said intake director Ric Zimmerman. He says they’re on path to get 800,000 calls this year. When he glanced up at the tracker Tuesday afternoon, more than 30 people were reporting abuse or neglect by phone. With such high caseloads, speedy information is key.

“The better we can do with information the more efficient workers can be with investigating,” said Zimmerman. “They can get on to the next case that much faster.”

It’s part of DFPS IMPACT Modernization and major aspects became reality over the weekend. Zimmerman says the new online site walks reporters through easier, while before many got frustrated and clogged up the phone lines.

The department also beefed up their background check process for people working with abused children, improving their Automated Background Check System (ABCS)

One new feature is meant to add consistency and reliability between Child Protective Services caseworkers and CASA volunteers, now allowing court appointed special advocates to upload photos or documents to the system. DFPS says four people quit every day. Child advocates at Texas CASA say having online files is much more reliable than emailing caseworkers individually.

CASA volunteers can now share school records, psych records, doctor reports, mental health records, legal documents, education portfolios and much more information with caseworkers.

“So that no one is blindsided with anything in court or anything that we should have all known about and maybe we didn’t,” said Sarah Crockett at Texas CASA.

In an overburdened system, they hope these upgrades will save children’s lives. Earlier this year, key lawmakers approved more than $140 million to hire 800 new employees and offer pay raises to stem extremely high turnover.

In 2015, 606,951 calls came into the statewide intake by phone, 144,518 by internet. Fifty-two percent of those calls met statutory definitions of abuse, neglect or exploration. Child Protective Services responded to 274,448 of those calls.

Twenty percent of calls to CPS came in from schools, 18 percent by medical personnel, 15 percent by law enforcement, 10 percent by a relative, 9 percent by a parents, and only 0.3 percent by the victim themselves.

Almost 50 children enter the state’s foster care system every day. Last year, more than 1,000 children aged out of the system without finding a home.

In October, DPS troopers were sent in to help with the CPS backlog. KXAN found that in the first two weeks, more than 100 DPS agents spent more than 800 hours of overtime responding to calls. Eight children were removed from possible deadly situations.