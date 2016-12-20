Seafood Papaya Salad Recipe

A seasonal salad that will make you wanna sing Fa La La La La La La La LOVE! Tarzan Saybounkham owns Deckhand Oyster Bar and Seafood, and he came by to prepare one of their featured menu items–the seafood papaya salad. Using a mortar and pestle, muddle and combine the ingredients below, then serve cold.

Ingredients include:

Green Papaya

Thai Peppers

Carrots

Tomatoes

Garlic

Fish Sauce

Salted Crab

Lime

Peanuts

Palm Sugar

Deckhand Oyster Bar and Seafood has two locations in Austin and Round Rock.

Find out more at deckhandoysterbar.com or call 512-326-1963.