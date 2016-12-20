Planned Parenthood kicked out of Texas Medicaid program

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is officially kicking Planned Parenthood out of the state Medicaid program, according to a report by the Texas Tribune.

A notice obtained by the Tribune shows that $3.1 million previously given to the organization in Medicaid will be canceled in 30 days.

“Today Governor Abbott formally announced Texas’ intent to ban Medicaid patients from seeking healthcare, such as HIV tests, well-woman exams, birth control, clinical breast exams, and cervical cancer screenings, at Planned Parenthood,” the organization said in response to Tuesday’s development.

Planned Parenthood says Texans deserve to decide where they receive their healthcare. “In the days ahead we will take every step necessary to ensure patients can continue to count on Planned Parenthood for quality, accessible healthcare. In the meantime, our doors remain open for everyone, regardless of their income or insurance status, no matter what,” the statement continued.

Cecile Richards, president of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, said Texas is a cautionary tale for the rest of the nation. “Already, tens of thousands of people have nowhere to turn for birth control, cancer screenings, HIV tests, and other care.” Richards predicts if the rest of the nation follows Texas’ lead, it will be a national healthcare disaster. The organization says they care for nearly 11,000 Texans every year through Medicaid.

The Texas Tribune reports the battle over this funding, separate from its abortion services that receive no public funds, began in October 2015 when Gov. Greg Abbott first moved to cut off Medicaid dollars.

Controversial undercover videos were used as evidence of misconduct, leading to vows from Texas Republicans to cut off the Medicaid funding.

Last month, KXAN reported donations to Planned Parenthood Texas have increased tenfold since the election of President-elect Donald Trump. Nationwide, the Planned Parenthood Federation of America received donations from 182,000 people in the week after the election. That’s about 40 times more than the organization takes in during a typical week.