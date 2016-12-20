Man stabbed stepmom to death while she watched TV, Austin police say

Related Coverage Woman dies in stabbing on South Congress

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 20-year-old man stabbed his father’s wife to death while she watched television in their South Congress Avenue apartment, Sunday night, according to Austin police.

Pontrey O’Neal Jones came up behind his stepmother, Magdalena Ruiz, 35, while she was sitting on the couch with Jones’ father. Jones lunged over Ruiz and stabbed her repeatedly as his father tried to stop the attack, police say.

Officers were called to the Heights on Congress apartment complex, located at 2713 S. Congress Ave. near St. Edward’s University, around 10:39 p.m. Police gave the woman first aid until Austin-Travis County EMS medics arrived and took over treatment. Ruiz was then taken to South Austin Medical Center where she later died.

“Why did he have to do this? I didn’t understand. I was just in shock,” Amanda Rivera, Ruiz’s best friend says. “That was just cruelty to me.”

Rivera says she’d known Ruiz for more than 6 years, they’d met at the Heights on Congress apartments.

“She was there by my side when my sister couldn’t be there for me. She was there when my son got sick — he was running a fever, he had a seizure, she was there for me,” Rivera remembers. “I was so excited because I never had friends before in this neighborhood.”

There is no motive in the killing yet. Jones ran from the apartment after the stabbing. He was found around 10 minutes later lying naked in the grass a few blocks north near Oltorf Street.

Domestic violence experts say the fall and winter months show an increase in domestic violence.

“We really define domestic violence as everyone who is within the home and at the holidays the people in the home tend to be growing a number which gives an increased risk for an incident to happen,” Victoria Berryhill, communications coordinator for the SAFE Alliance says.

Berryhill explains an increase in stress and dealing with many emotions can trigger violent episodes.

“Domestic violence is an issue people choosing to use violence as a way to solve their problems,” Berryhill said.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide following an autopsy Monday. Jones has been charged with first-degree murder with bond set at $500,000.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

If you are dealing with domestic violence, or know someone affected, please call the SafePlace hotline at 512-267-7233.

Family members are collecting donations to help with funeral expenses, click here for more information.