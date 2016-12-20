Learn to Make a Drink That Boosts Your Immunity

A little extra pep in your step never hurts, especially this time of year when there’s so much to get done….we really can’t afford to get sick.

Leave it to Juiceland to create just the drink to boost immunity and keep us going strong. Juice Whisperer and Brodie Store manager Roni Johnson stopped in the studio to show us how to make the Val-Leaf Girl – a juice to boost immunity and prevent us from getting sick. Juice Whisperer and Brodie Store Manager, Roni Johnson made us a Val-Leaf girl drink and talks more on the Immunity Booster Box. The Immune Booster consist of any retail drink, any hot drink and any shot– and you’ll get 15 percent off for all three drinks in the package.

Val-Leaf Girl Ingredients include:

Kale

Oranges

Grapefruit

The Val-Leaf Girl is available on the shelves at Juiceland anytime. Juiceland has 16 Austin area locations to serve you with juices, smoothies and grab n go food options.

Go to juiceland.com for more information.