Iconic Driskill Hotel celebrates 130th birthday with giant cake

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Mayor Steve Adler proclaimed Tuesday “Driskill Day,” in commemoration of the 130th anniversary of Austin’s iconic hotel.

Adler and Driskill General Manager Lane Stumpf led guests in celebrating the hotel with a custom cake designed by executive pastry chef Tony Sansalone.

“When it opened, [the Driskill Hotel] represented important technological innovations. In fact, it was called the most sophisticated hotel west of St Louis when the hotel opened up 130 years ago,” Adler said. “It was four stories high, it had genuine hydraulic elevators, and it had flush toilets, even on the fourth floor. Austin has always been the center of innovation.”

The hotel was built in 1886 as the showplace of a cattle baron.

Last year, the Driskill was voted as second on a list of the most haunted hotels in America.