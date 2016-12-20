Husband claims gun fired when he threw it on bed, killing wife

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who is charged with murder for allegedly shooting his wife told police the gun discharged when he threw it on their bed, early Sunday morning.

Austin police were called to the family’s home on Walton Heath Circle in southeast Austin at 12:23 a.m. Sunday.

Their teenage daughter told police she was talking to a friend on the phone when she heard her parents arguing in their bedroom.

When their daughter heard a noise, she went to the bedroom where she found her father, Michael Volmer, 42, standing next to her mother applying pressure to a wound on her torso. The teenager told officers she saw a handgun on the bed next to them, with the barrel pointed toward her mother, 40-year-old Nicole Volmer.

The man told his daughter, “I threw the gun onto the bed and it went off,” according to a police affidavit. The girl said her mother said nothing in response except, “I love you” and “follow Jesus” as she drifted in and out of consciousness.

Her father then moved the gun to another room at the request of the 911 operator. Nicole was taken to South Austin Medical Center by Austin-Travis County EMS medics where she was pronounced dead at 1:07 a.m. Sunday.

Michael Volmer told police they were arguing about having “too much stuff,” but also revisited an extramarital affair he had 10 years ago that he recently admitted to his wife. He said his wife yelled profanities at him. Volmer went over to Nicole and leaned over her. The man told officers his wife then began hitting him. He then went to the bathroom and chambered a round and told his wife, “Go ahead. If you want to shoot me! Shoot me!”

The husband told officers the gun fired as he threw it down on the bed, followed by his wife saying, “You did it. I’m hit. I’m shot.”

When interviewed by police, he told officers the gun had never gone off like that before. Officers noted that that the spent cartridge casing was found inside a waste basket in the kitchen.

Detectives believe there is sufficient probable cause to support the charge of murder against Volmer.

If you or anyone you know is in a domestic violence situation you can call the SafePlace hotline 24-hours a day at 512-267-7233.