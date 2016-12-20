No ‘Merry Christmas’ in front of patients, health center tells employees

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Travis County Integral Care sent a memo asking its employees not to use the words “Merry Christmas” in front of patients. The memo was sent after one patient, who is not Christian, was unhappy with Christmas decorations at one of their clinics.

A spokesperson says employees can still display “Merry Christmas” and decorations at their desks.

“There’s this… sort of war on Christianity,” said Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. “You can bring up any other religion, and look — we want other religions to have their ability to speak out, but we don’t think that Christian beliefs should necessarily be pushed aside.”

“In Texas you are going to be able to express your first amendment rights, whatever they are,” says Paxton.

The attorney general says everyone deserves the right to free speech, but some employees who want to remain anonymous feel like they don’t have that right at Austin Travis County Integral Care, or ATCIC.

The organization declined an on-camera interview to discuss the memo, but a spokesperson says they want all their patients to feel included, by creating a space where they are comfortable. ATCIC works with children and adults living with mental illness, substance use disorder and intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Austin Travis County Integral Care provides behavioral health and developmental disabilities services in Travis County, administering an annual budget of $72 million of local, state and federal funding at 46 physical facilities.

Earlier this month, Attorney General Paxton joined a lawsuit filed after a Killeen ISD principal asked a nurse’s aide to remove a Charlie Brown Christmas poster from her classroom. A judge ordered the district to allow the poster that included a biblical verse recited by Linus in the television special “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” The poster said, “For unto you is born this day in the City of David a savior which is Christ the Lord.”

Texas lawmakers passed the Merry Christmas law in 2013. The law states school districts in Texas can put up decorations such as nativity scenes and Christmas trees on school property. Then-Gov. Rick Perry signed the bill into law saying, “Religious freedom does not mean freedom from religion.”

Paxton says what he calls the War on Christmas has been going on in Texas for years. Three days before Christmas last year, Gov. Greg Abbott asked the state preservation board to remove a display at the State Capitol that he says urged the separation of church and state. The year before, the Capitol unveiled a nativity scene display funded by a private group, but supported by the governor’s office. The project spokesperson at the time said he hoped the display would ignite peace, not war, during the holiday season.