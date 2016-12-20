Float Fest organizers granted permit for event

SEGUIN, Texas (KXAN) – Float Fest organizers appeared before the Guadalupe County commissioners again on Tuesday in hopes of receiving a permit to hold their fourth annual event.

In October, the organizers were denied a mass-gathering permit in a special meeting due to safety concerns. The mass-gathering permit allows the festival to welcome more than 5,000 people each day for their planned three-day weekend event.

After a nearly three hour discussion, commissioners approved the permit on Tuesday four to one. The new permit has some changes from what the event has seen in the past three years. Organizers said they will allow those camping to be in place a day early to prevent traffic backup over the weekend and an ambulance will be on site at all times.

The biggest change requested by commissioners was a larger police presence.

In the past three years, only six officers were staffed each night. There will now be six officers on Friday and 15 officers on Saturday and Sunday.

“If they think that I need more police officers or more ambulances or more of this and more of that, then we are completely okay with doing that. That’s what this is all about, coming together and figuring it all out,” said Float Fest Founder Marcus Federman.

The decision didn’t come without controversy; multiple residents who live along the river spoke out against the event claiming trash is left behind on the banks and in the river and the music plays longer than scheduled.

“They have been bad neighbors, they have some great ideas on how they are going to improve it, but we have seen too much evidence that they haven’t been good in the past,” said Tom Goynes, who lives along the San Marcos River. “My first recommendation is to just say no. Say no to the event. This is not a good event for the community.”

Float Fest will hold their event in 2017 from July 21 to July 27. Live music will only be played on Saturday and Sunday.