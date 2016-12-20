EPA: Sickness complaints related to Corpus Christi water unconfirmed

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP/KXAN) – The head of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality says he’s “absolutely” certain a chemical leak occurred to contaminate Corpus Christi’s public water supply although 115 tests have failed to show if an asphalt emulsifying agent made it from an industrial mixing tank to the water supply.

Richard Hyde tells the Corpus Christi Caller-Times that state and federal authorities are looking for the duration, quantity and where the leaked chemical went.

City officials imposed a water ban last Wednesday and lifted it four days later after a rush for bottled water and business and school closings. They later learned the mixing tank held the asphalt chemical.

On Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sent out a press release stating none of the nine drinking water samples collected from the City of Corpus Christi water supply system tested positive for the presence of Indulin AA-86 at method detection levels of 0.05 mg/l for LCMS and 0.26-0.27 mg/l for GCMS. The EPA and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality toxicologists established a health-based action level of 2.6 mg/l in drinking water.

Hyde says 12 people have complained of symptoms consistent with exposure to the chemical but water samples from those areas show no trace of it; the EPA says the cases have been unconfirmed.

The EPA and TCEQ will continue to monitor the water supply and collect samples for testing over the next few days.