Family displaced after Central Austin home catches on fire

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A family of five has to stay with friends after their home caught on fire Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m.

The Austin Fire Department is investigating what caused the fire in Central Austin on the 1300 block of Beverly Road, near 38th Street and MoPac. When crews arrived the single family home was engulfed in flames, but they were able to put it out quickly.

There were three adults and two children inside the home at the time of the fire, but were able to get out safely. Austin Firefighters said they will not be allowed back in the home for the time being.

Investigators are trying to determine the damage totals.

The fire happened right as the Texas A&M Forest Service increased the fire danger level in Central Texas from low to moderate.