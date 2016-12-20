Common bacteria caused illness that killed 3, sickened others at Thanksgiving meal

ANTIOCH (KRON) — Officials say a bacteria is to blame for killing three people and sickening several others during a Thanksgiving dinner in Antioch.

The bacteria Clostridium perfringens was found in stool samples taken from samples taken from people sickened, according to health officials.

All those affected had eaten the free meal that was prepared by volunteers from the Golden Hills Community Church and served to 835 people at Antioch’s American Legion hall on Thanksgiving Day.

Health officials say 25 people reported becoming ill after the event, including the three fatal cases.

“Clostridium perfringens is one of the most common food-borne illnesses in the U.S. It can be found in the human intestine without hurting us, but eating food containing large amounts of this bacteria can cause illness and in some cases death,” Dr. Louise McNitt, deputy health officer for Contra Costa Health Services, said in a statement.

Health officials were not able to determine exactly which dishes from the meal sickened people, but found that most of the people who fell ill ate turkey and mashed potatoes at about the same time during dinner, health officials said.

“Some dishes served at the event, including cooked turkey, were brought to the site after they were prepared in private homes,” said Dr. Marilyn Underwood, the county’s environmental health director.

The event lacked the proper Health Services permits to serve food to the public and county staff are working with church leaders to “ensure they understand the permitting process,” Health Services spokeswoman Victoria Balladares said.

All had similar “intestinal abnormalities,” according to the coroner’s office.

Officials identified the three people who died were identified as 43-year-old Christopher Cappetti, 59-year-old Chooi Keng Cheah, and 69-year-old Jane Evans. All were residents of assisted living facilities in Antioch.