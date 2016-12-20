Colton Turner’s mother will face jury trial in fall 2017

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Meagan Work, the woman charged in connection with her son’s death, will officially face a jury in October 2017. The trial will happen three years after 2-year-old Colton Turner’s body was found in a shallow grave in southeast Austin.

Police say Work, now 22 years old, changed her story many times about what happened to Colton. During the search for Colton, police held Work and questioned her for hours. Court documents indicate Work told authorities Colton had a seizure, died, and she helped her boyfriend, Michael Turner, bury the boy’s body. In the fall of 2015, Work’s attorneys were able to present enough evidence to get Judge David Wahlberg to suppress the statements she made while being questioned. Last week, an appeals court reversed that ruling, which now makes her statements admissible during trial.

Judge Wahlberg is requesting 250 jurors be questioned due to the publicity of the case. He expects the trial, which is expected to start on Oct. 30, to last around two weeks. Work is charged with tampering with evidence and injury to a child, which if convicted, carries a sentence of 5-99 years or life.

Earlier this year, Turner was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of tampering with evidence stemming from burying Colton’s body before removing him and burying him in a different location. He also pled guilty to 2nd degree reckless injury to a child by omission, a lesser charge than intentional injury to a child.