Choosing the Right Breast Implant for You

Breast Augmentation

Women may decide to undergo plastic surgery to enlarge or reduce their breasts, to achieve a balance in size or shape for their breasts, or to reconstruct one or both breasts after mastectomy. Men may also seek to reduce breast size. Whatever the motivation, breast surgery is safer and easier now than ever before. Breast augmentation is one of the most frequently performed cosmetic surgery procedures in the United States, and one of our most popular services. Breast augmentation can give women with small or unevenly sized breasts a fuller, firmer, better-proportioned look through the placement of saline or silicone implants in the breast. When choosing breast implants, shape is an important consideration. The shape that is selected will make a difference in the fullness and positioning of the augmented breasts.

Fat Transfer/Grafting

Dr. Jennifer Walden now offers fat grafting to augment the breasts in Austin, Texas. Micro-fat grafting is an implant-free fat transfer breast augmentation technique developed by Dr. Roger Khouri of Miami, Florida. Dr. Khouri is a world-renowned expert in this technique whom Dr. Walden has learned from in the operating room. Fat transfer is the process of using the patient’s own fat to increase the volume of fat in another area of their body. Dr. Walden uses liposuction method to get the fat, usually from the thighs or abdominal area. By using your own fat, your breasts can be made one to two cup sizes larger without an implant. If you already have implants and have issues such as capsular contracture, thin tissues, or visible rippling, you may want to consider fat transfer after taking out the implants. You may consider implant exchange with fat grafting to the breast and decolletage to help the breasts look natural and hide the implant shell; or if you are “done” with implants, then you may opt for removal of implants and replacement of volume with fat transfer from areas that are suctioned.

Vectra 3D Imaging

Dr. Walden use for the Vectra XT has mainly been for breast augmentation and rhinoplasty consultations. Dr. Walden has also started using the imaging to consult patients requesting breast lift procedures. Dr. Walden’s use of the Vectra XT has expanded to showing patients skin quality, facelifts, neck lifts, and chin augmentation. The Vectra 3D software takes three simultaneous photos of the patient. Then, in just a matter of minutes, those photos begin forming a three-dimensional image of the patient on the computer monitor. The Vectra 3D allows the surgeon to alter the image in 3D, giving prospective patients a more realistic view of what they can expect to look like after surgery from multiple viewpoints. This is great for preoperative planning and decision making for the surgeon and the patient.

