Austin drive-in theater fundraising for move to Buda

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin movie-watching staple is moving to Buda.

Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In owner Josh Frank announced the move Tuesday, saying the last night at their East 51st Street location will be on Jan. 7, 2017.

The company says the encroaching Mueller development is responsible for the move from their current home next to the Austin Film Society.

Blue Starlite will open their new location with their 3rd annual Harry Potter Drive-in Film Fest on Feb. 17. The drive-in’s new location, billed as “The Blue Starlite – South Austin,” is at 1510 Satterwhite Dr. in Buda, about two miles east of Interstate 35 off of FM 2001. Without heavy traffic, it’s about a 20-minute drive from downtown Austin.

A Kickstarter was set up by the company to raise funds for a larger screen, bathrooms, overnight stays billed as “Camp Starlight,” more speakers and converting to 35 mm for screenings of classic films. Their goal? $15,000.

Price of admission for a movie starts at $15 for a small car (or $18 for a large car) with one person inside, with $8 charged per additional passenger. Walk-in tickets are $8 a piece.