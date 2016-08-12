The Newsroom: What you need to know today

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Today is expected to be the hottest day of the year, with some promises of rain and a cool off this weekend.

Rain chances are expected to steadily increase from Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening, with periods of heavy downpours possible.

  1. Man killed in East Austin shooting, another injured: A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene on Elmira Road around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night. Police are searching for the suspect.
  2. INVESTIGATION: Few regulations for private well users: In Texas, educating well owners and assisting with water testing is left to groundwater conservation districts. But many districts are cash-strapped, leaving less to offer well owners in education and assistance.
  3. Keep it moving: Council passes $720M to improve Austin traffic: Austin drivers are familiar with the headache of navigating around the city during rush hour. The City Council has passed the language for the ballot asking voters if they want additional funds allotted for heavily trafficked Austin roads.
  4. Hays CISD new middle school offers new approach to learning: Students are now called “learners”, teachers are “facilitators”, and staff members are called “educators.”

Road to Rio: Blind Austin triathlete ready to bring home medal from Rio Paralympics 

