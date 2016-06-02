Ridesharing apps currently operating in Austin right now

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Many travelers were left without a way to get around Austin after Uber and Lyft left the city.
Several companies are now stepping up to fill the ridesharing gap. While there are six companies operating in the city of Austin, only four of them have an agreement with the Austin airport for pick ups and drop offs.
- Background checked drivers will pick you up without increasing prices, no matter what.
- The company says even if there is an alien invasion, the cost to ride will never change.
- Will pick up and drop off at the Austin airport
- Book a ride now or later without surge pricing.
- Will pick up and drop off at the Austin airport
- This app will help you plan ahead for your flight by scheduling a taxi or VIP car to pick you up immediately or later in the day.
- No surge pricing
- Will pick up and drop off at the Austin airport
- Find a driver you like? This app lets you choose the driver you prefer without changing prices.
- Take the stress out of traveling, you can schedule a trip up to seven days in advance with this app.
- Whether you want to ride a motorcycle or in a limo, this app offers numerous options for you to get where you need to go.
- They also provide drivers who have gone through extensive background checks and interview processes.
- Will pick up and drop off at the Austin airport
- Base charge of $1
- $0.95 per mile and $0.11 per minute
- Drivers make more money for each ride than competitors
- Their drivers must have a clean record and are screened through federal and national records
- Riders pay less and drivers earn more
- Following fingerprinting guidelines
- Riders can choose a charity and proceeds from each ride will be donated by Ride Austin
- They have officially launched their app and are accepting rides from the 78701 to 78705 zip codes
- Will pick up and drop off at the Airport
- While Uber and Lyft are not operating within city limits they can pick up and drop off in the surrounding areas
- You can catch an Uber or Lyft ride to the airport as long as your pick up location is outside of Austin
