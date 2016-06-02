Ridesharing apps currently operating in Austin right now

Related Coverage RideAustin aims to fill ridesharing gap

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Many travelers were left without a way to get around Austin after Uber and Lyft left the city.

Several companies are now stepping up to fill the ridesharing gap. While there are six companies operating in the city of Austin, only four of them have an agreement with the Austin airport for pick ups and drop offs.

Wingz:

Background checked drivers will pick you up without increasing prices, no matter what.

The company says even if there is an alien invasion, the cost to ride will never change.

Will pick up and drop off at the Austin airport

zTrip:

Book a ride now or later without surge pricing.

Will pick up and drop off at the Austin airport

This app will help you plan ahead for your flight by scheduling a taxi or VIP car to pick you up immediately or later in the day.

FARE:

No surge pricing

Will pick up and drop off at the Austin airport

Find a driver you like? This app lets you choose the driver you prefer without changing prices.

Take the stress out of traveling, you can schedule a trip up to seven days in advance with this app.

GetMe:

Whether you want to ride a motorcycle or in a limo, this app offers numerous options for you to get where you need to go.

They also provide drivers who have gone through extensive background checks and interview processes.

Will pick up and drop off at the Austin airport

Fasten:

Base charge of $1

$0.95 per mile and $0.11 per minute

Drivers make more money for each ride than competitors

Their drivers must have a clean record and are screened through federal and national records

RideAustin:

Riders pay less and drivers earn more

Following fingerprinting guidelines

Riders can choose a charity and proceeds from each ride will be donated by Ride Austin

They have officially launched their app and are accepting rides from the 78701 to 78705 zip codes

Will pick up and drop off at the Airport

Uber and Lyft:

While Uber and Lyft are not operating within city limits they can pick up and drop off in the surrounding areas

You can catch an Uber or Lyft ride to the airport as long as your pick up location is outside of Austin