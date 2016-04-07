Grab a cold brew for National Beer Day

U.S. (KXAN) — Don’t forget to cheers for National Beer Day! This national holiday is the perfect excuse to skip out of work early and make it happy hour.

On this day 83 years ago, prohibition officially ended. Americans were allowed to legally buy beer again for the first time in 13 years.

A new survey from Wakefield Research asked beer drinkers who they would most like to have a beer with. Tina Fey topped the list narrowly beating out last year’s choice Jimmy Fallon.