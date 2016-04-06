Family, friends say goodbye to Kyle teen

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The teenager killed in a drive-by-shooting on Sunday will be laid to rest Wednesday in Austin.

18-year-old Natanaell Bardales was killed outside a Kyle home around 3:50 p.m. His funeral will be at the Mission Funeral Home at 11 a.m.

A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection to the shooting. However, since he a minor police are not releasing his name.

When officers arrived at the home they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his head. Bardales died an hour later at the hospital.

Witnesses provided police with two possible names of the suspect. The 16-year-old was found and arrested in the Kyle Post Oak community. He faces murder charges at the Hays County Juvenile Detention Facility.

“I just saw him last week, he was smiling,” remembers Daimean a friend of the victim. “I didn’t know he had a little brother, and he was with one of my other younger friends and now he’s gone.”