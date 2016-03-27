Day gets the No. 1 ranking and the Match Play title

Published:
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, left, and Jason Day, of Australia, right, prepare to putt on the first hole during the semifinal final round at the Dell Match Play Championship golf tournament at Austin County Club, Sunday, March 27, 2016, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jason Day made his return to No. 1 in the world feel even sweeter Sunday by winning the Dell Match Play.

Day outlasted Rory McIlroy in an epic battle in the semifinals by making a 12-foot par putt on the final hole. The championship match against Louis Oosthuizen turned into a victory lap at Austin Country Club.

Day pulled ahead with a 10-foot birdie putt on the fourth hole, stretched his lead to 3 up at the turn and was relentless the rest of the way. He closed out Oosthuizen on the 14th hole to win, 5 and 4.

It was the biggest rout in a title match since Tiger Woods beat Stewart Cink, 8 and 7, in 2008.

Day now has won six of his last 13 starts.

