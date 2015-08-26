StarKist settlement nets you $25 or ‘free’ tuna

Related Coverage Tuna company agrees to $6M settlement in worker oven death

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Purchase canned tuna anytime in the last five years? You could be entitled to a cash settlement or a sizable amount of, what some call, the chicken of the sea.

A class-action lawsuit against StarKist accused the corporation of under-filling five ounce cans of tuna. StarKist says they did nothing wrong but are making a peace offering.

If you bought one or more cans of Chunk Light Tuna in Water, Chunk Light Tuna in Oil, Solid White Tuna in Water, or Solid White Tuna in Oil from February 19, 2009 through October 31, 2014, you are eligible for reimbursement.

You can claim a cash payment of $25 or $50 in coupons for StarKist products.

To file a claim visit TunaLawsuit.com.