Former Burnet coach pleads guilty to having relationship with student

Jose Miguel Sierra (Photo: Burnet County Jail)

BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — A former baseball coach at Burnet High School pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of having an improper relationship with a 17-year-old student. Jose Miguel Sierra was sentenced to 10 years probation, and as part of the plea agreement he is permanently barred from serving as a certified teacher in Texas or any other state.

“Sierra will also be prohibited from seeking employment as a coach, assistant coach, teacher’s aide, or substitute teacher at any public or private primary or secondary school,” a release from the Burnet County District Attorney’s Office said.

The relationship reportedly happened in 2012 but came to light last March. Burnet Police Chief Paul Nelson said the relationship developed after the coach started “Snapchatting” several high school girls. Snapchat is a photo messaging app popular among high school students that allows users to send pictures or videos with overlayed words from their cellphones — which disappear after several seconds.

Police said Burnet CISD employees learned about the situation and contacted Burnet police. When questioned by police, Sierra confessed to the relationship and resigned.

The Texas Education Agency confirmed with the district attorney’s office that Sierra’s teaching certification will be revoked and that information will be entered into a national database shared by other state agencies.

