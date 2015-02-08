TEXSAR assists in search for missing woman

Dave Byknish Published:


Austin (KXAN) – Additional manpower was required after a woman missing for more than a week had not returned home.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Belle Neal disappeared late last week near Spicewood.

Texas Search and Rescue was on scene Saturday with more than 30 volunteers and search dogs looking for Neal.

TEXSAR is called out due to their expertise in dealing with time-sensitive rescue missions.

“It’s not random searches,” said team member Shawn Hohnstreiter. “It’s not just beating the brush. It’s using science and math and statistical information that exists on searches nationally and internationally.”

“They invest a lot of time, their resources, their personal leave from their paying jobs to perform this work and it’s important work,” said TEXSAR Incident Commander Greg Pyles. “It helps our partners, our public safety partners and families and Texans in their darkest hour.”

Without the assistance of TEXSAR, TCSO would have a tough time saving lives.

“They’re very valuable,” said TCSO spokesperson Roger Wade. “They have resources that we don’t have access to. They have helicopters, cadaver dogs, and they provide their service to us free of charge. So, it’s a very valuable thing for the citizens of Travis County.”

Neal is said to have been depressed. The Sheriff’s office said there is no evidence of criminal activity related to her disappearance.

