Avoid Becoming a Bridezilla with Tips from Dream Wedding Events

By Published:
Dream Wedding & Events
Dream Wedding & Events

Don’t be a bridezilla! If you’re thinking “that would never be me!” you’d be surprised at what the time and stress involved with a wedding can do to a girl, and you could be baring your fangs before you know it.Caesar Andreas of Dream Weddings & Events gave us advise to help us from releasing the beast! Go to DreamWeddings-Events.com to see their portfolio, packages, floral, decor and more. You can also call Dream Weddings & Events at 512-354-7677.

How to Avoid Becoming a Bridezilla
  • Know your Time Limitations
  • Understand the Décor Reality
  • Avoid Last Minute Expenses
Wedding Venue Questions that will Save you Thousands
  • Will I need to purchase additional hours?
  • What is the rain plan?
  • Are the tables and chairs included?

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

1 thought on “Avoid Becoming a Bridezilla with Tips from Dream Wedding Events

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s