Avoid Becoming a Bridezilla with Tips from Dream Wedding Events

Don’t be a bridezilla! If you’re thinking “that would never be me!” you’d be surprised at what the time and stress involved with a wedding can do to a girl, and you could be baring your fangs before you know it.Caesar Andreas of Dream Weddings & Events gave us advise to help us from releasing the beast! Go to DreamWeddings-Events.com to see their portfolio, packages, floral, decor and more. You can also call Dream Weddings & Events at 512-354-7677.

How to Avoid Becoming a Bridezilla

Know your Time Limitations

Understand the Décor Reality

Avoid Last Minute Expenses

Wedding Venue Questions that will Save you Thousands

Will I need to purchase additional hours?

What is the rain plan?

Are the tables and chairs included?