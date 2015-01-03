Hyde Park water main break ruptures gas line, forces evacuations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Water is restored to about 40 homes after a six-inch main break in Hyde Park caused a gas line to rupture late Friday. Texas Gas Service crews are going door-to-door, restoring gas to about 35 homes.

Four Austin fire units responded to the 4500 block of Avenue H about 10:15 p.m. Friday when someone reported smelling gas.

Texas Gas Service crews worked through the night repairing the line, but were unable to continue when they discovered an Austin Water main break caused the problem.

Around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Texas Gas Service said they had been given the go-ahead to resume repairs.

While barricades blocked off the road and crews worked to restore utilities, Chelsea Hostetter was back at home. She and her husband made do without gas and water during the day Saturday. They evacuated Friday night after coming home and seeing the street blocked off.

“The gas was like bubbling up through the street and so there were like these fishers in the street that were foaming with gas,” said Hostetter.

As a precaution, she and neighbors in seven other homes had to find somewhere else to stay.

“We didn’t have any clothes, anything, we were just going out for a night out and were just coming back home,” said Hostetter.

Texas Gas Service called in extra crews to work on the problem they said was directly caused by the water line break.

“This is related to the water main break. The line was in good condition until the pressure from the water,” said Texas Gas Service communication manager Christy Penders.

Evacuations were lifted once crews began work early Saturday. About 35 homes were without gas and water, but Chelsea said Saturday’s weather made a difference.

“It’s nice and sunny and the sun is coming through the window, so it’s generally pretty nice,” said Hostetter.

Austin Water restored service to affected customers about 7 p.m. Saturday.