Tips to Prevent and Treat Winter Colds and Flu



Austin (KXAN) – It’s cold and flu season, and prevention is important in battling these common illnesses.

It’s believed the best way to prevent the flu is the flu vaccination.

Other prevention measures include:

• Washing your hands frequently because most viruses are spread by direct contact.

• Not touching your face because viruses enter your body through the eyes, nose, or mouth.

• Drinking plenty of water and staying hydrated.

• Not smoking because it depletes the immune system.

Dr. Candida Suffridge, a family medicine physician at Baylor Scott & White Georgetown Central Clinic said that claims that Vitamin C, Zinc, Echinacea, ginger and garlic will prevent or help fight a cold or the flu are inconclusive.

Flu and colds are more common in the winter months because that’s when the viruses spread across the country, not because of cold weather.