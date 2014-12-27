Tips to Prevent and Treat Winter Colds and Flu

Austin (KXAN) – It’s cold and flu season, and prevention is important in battling these common illnesses.

It’s believed the best way to prevent the flu is the flu vaccination.

Other prevention measures include:
• Washing your hands frequently because most viruses are spread by direct contact.
• Not touching your face because viruses enter your body through the eyes, nose, or mouth.
• Drinking plenty of water and staying hydrated.
• Not smoking because it depletes the immune system.

Dr. Candida Suffridge, a family medicine physician at Baylor Scott & White Georgetown Central Clinic said that claims that Vitamin C, Zinc, Echinacea, ginger and garlic will prevent or help fight a cold or the flu are inconclusive.

Flu and colds are more common in the winter months because that’s when the viruses spread across the country, not because of cold weather.

