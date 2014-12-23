Mercury spill sends kids to hospital and leaves family homeless for Christmas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Federal, state and local environmental agencies continued to clean up a mercury spill in a northwest Austin home two days before Christmas. This spill happened in August, but it wasn’t until December that crews starting removing the toxic substance. The family said their three kids were taken to the hospital and it wasn’t until recently that doctors figured out what caused them to get sick.

“This is a prime example of you inherit something that ends up being a problem in you home and you have no idea,” said Christy Askew who has lived in her Northwest Austin home for 10 years.

She said her husband’s father passed away 15 years ago and they inherited a box from him. He used to own a gold mining field in Nevada and had put liquid gold in a bottle, which was inside that box. It sat on a shelf in the garage, but was accidentally knocked over in August when the family was getting ready for vacation.

“Maybe one of these days to take this out (the mercury) and you’ll be rich was what I’m sure his thought was. It was just a novelty, it was a souvenir the souvenir tried to kill us 30 years later,” said Askew.

She said they had swept up the mess, put it in a bottle and gave it to Hazmat. She had no idea that the mercury had spread, seeping into her son’s bathroom, next to the garage and throughout the house.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and Williamson County have spent seven days decontaminating the house. They plan on coming back later this week after Christmas to continue testing and cleaning up the home.

“At this point it’s just continuing to clean thoroughly and all the possessions that we brought out,” said Michelle Havelka, assistant homeland security coordinator for the TCEQ. “Screen those (items) to see if they’re safe or not to release to the family.”

Crews have ripped out carpet, thrown away beds, furniture, clothes and anything else that had soft surfaces that could absorb mercury fumes.

Havelka said Mercury is like glass, in the sense that when it hits a surface, it spreads everywhere forming micro beads. She said some are visible to the eye and they found some ‘pea size’ beads but most are too tiny to see.

The family’s three kids, Sean, 16, Shelby, 10 and Parker, 9 had been sick for months but doctors couldn’t figure out what was wrong with them.

“It was very difficult because I felt like I was chasing shadows,” said Askew who said they went to almost a dozen doctor visit’s in September alone. She said her daughter, Shelby, would have seizures, insomnia and mood swings.

“She thought she was going insane. She told me that she thought it was all in her head because the doctors can’t find it,” said Askew. she said her daughter burst in tears when doctors pieced together what was wrong.

Askew said she’s glad the mercury can be cleaned and her kids are getting better. Her sons were admitted Dec. 11 but were released five days later. Her daughter, Shelby who had a mercury level of 237 when the average is below 10, was admitted to Dell Childrens December 5 and is still in the hospital.

Askew said the TCEQ and U.S. EPA are taking care of removing all the toxic substance, but insurance does not cover reconstruction of the home because it’s considered a “pollution” event.

The family set up a Go Fund Me account to raise money to rebuild the home.