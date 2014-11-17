Woman arrested after crowdfunded donations vanish

Related Coverage Family gets headstone after online donations disappeared

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — When someone loses a loved one and can’t pay expenses after their death, you’ve probably heard of people donating to a special fund at a bank. But in today’s modern, tech world, donating online can seem a lot easier; but perhaps, a lot riskier, too.

A viewer tipped us off to one family’s sad story taking KXAN Investigator Lindsay Bramson hundreds of miles away to find out how thousands of dollars in donations went missing and how you can avoid the same trouble.

Every time Moses Perez lays his newborn daughter down, she reminds him of the mother she’s missing.

Moses says, “I mean every picture…her mom has is a constant smile.”

Moses and his fiancée, Jessica Rodriguez, were planning their wedding and were overjoyed at the arrival of little Alyssa.

But just two days after giving birth, Moses says, “I get a call from the head nurse at the hospital. Said I needed to hurry up and get back to the hospital.”

Jessica died suddenly from complications from the delivery.

“It’s a life changing moment,” Moses said.

“Losing my daughter is the worst thing I can go through,” Jessica’s mother, Dora Rodriguez says.

Three months later, Dora is helping raise the couple’s three children. As a single dad, Moses says he struggles to provide for his family; and is now facing Jessica’s medical bills and funeral costs. Jessica’s grave was marked only by a small plaque, no gravestone.

Then, the kindness of a stranger was almost too good to be true. Some one set up a GoFundMe.com account collecting donations for the family. It raised nearly $4,600.

“Looking back, do you wish you’d asked more questions?,” KXAN Investigator Lindsay Bramson asked Moses.

“If I could go back, I would.”

The account was set up by Fallon Mouton, someone the family had never met. She is the sister of one of Jessica’s co-workers and the account claimed it was helping the family “make ends meet.”

Crowdfunding Crowdfunding is an approach to raising money from a large group of people, typically via the internet. Crowdfunding can be used to raise money for a creative project, to collect donations for a charitable purpose or to create enough capital to launch a new business or product. Successful crowdfunding initiatives Reading Rainbow raised $5.4 million via KickStarter to bring help bring the 1980’s TV show to children in the digital age.

A Columbus, Ohio man raised $55,492 on Kickstarter in his quest to raise $10 to make potato salad.

Students in Missouri raised $36,256 for a custodian battling cancer using GoFundMe

Moses told KXAN, “I figured it was just a helping hand out there looking out for one another.”

“Then at the last minute nothing,” Dora added.

Within days, Mouton disappeared and so did the $4,600 dollars from donors like Chelsea Barcuch who was Jessica’s friend since grade school.

“Fallon had posted on Jessica’s page to donate here so I donated,” Chelsea told KXAN.

“You trusted this person?” Lindsay Bramson asked.

“I trusted it, because looking back, who would think someone would do something like that?” Chelsea said.

Not the first time

“They can open an account, keep it active for a week or so, shut it down and then move on to find some other victim,” Taylor Police Chief Henry Fluck explained. Now, he says, Mouton is now a suspect in this case and it might not be her first time with this type of crime, “This could be one of many internet scams that have been perpetrated by the same individuals.”

Lindsay Bramson asks, “How serious is the department taking this case? ”We’re taking it very serious,” The chief responded.

But after seven weeks, Taylor Police had yet to locate Mouton. So, we decided to track her down ourselves.

Several phone numbers listed under her name were disconnected and her social media accounts were gone. We even found some of her family in the Austin area who wouldn’t talk. So we headed south, nearly 400 miles, across the state line to her last listed address in Erath, Louisiana.

Mail was piling up on the front porch and bills past due were on the door but Mouton was no where to be found. We showed her photo to neighbors who pointed us to a rental house in a town a few miles down the road where we finally found Mouton and her husband.

We asked Mouton if she took the money.

“No…I did not,” she replied.

She told us she closed the account and GoFundMe has the money.

“I have no reason to steal any money from anybody,” Mouton added.

”If you ain’t got no proof or nothing, get the f**k out of here. That’s what I say,” her husband, Sherman Mouton said.

Where is the money?

“Unfortunately, the full balance of the campaign in question was withdrawn by the account holder before we received any complaints, which is why the matter is now in the hands of local law enforcement,” GoFundMe told KXAN in an email.

The Taylor Police Chief confirms GoFundMe is cooperating with his department. We showed him what Mouton had to say after we visited her in Louisiana.

“As far as her account of the story,” Chief Fluck says, “I do not find it believable and the facts and the evidence do not support her story.”

Three days after the television version of this story aired, Mouton was arrested at her home for “defrauding donors online,” police said.

“And also I want to commend Lindsay…and also KXAN for having the initiative and effectiveness to locate her. That’s very impressive,” Fluck added.

But the chief says the 85 people who donated to the family in this case will probably never see their money again. And neither will Jessica’s family.

Protecting your money

So, what’s the best way to make sure this doesn’t happen when you donate to a crowdfunding account?

GoFundMe warns potential donors saying “There’s no way to 100% guarantee that a user’s donation page contains accurate or truthful information.” And, “donors should only contribute to users they personally know and trust.”

A local expert tells us some of the best tips are: Do your research. Check out the organizer’s past accounts. Ask questions. If they take a long time responding, chances are, once they have your money, you might not hear from them at all.

The more information the organizer has on the account page, the better. A video where they talk about the cause is a good way to see if the account is legit. And if you want to avoid a scam altogether, simply give the money directly where you want it to go.

We wanted to know how crowdfunding companies, like GoFundMe make money. When someone opens an account, GoFundMe says it keeps 5%.

In this case, we know the money was withdrawn but so far, GoFundMe has yet to tell us if it kept its share. It does say in cases where it doesn’t know about complaints before someone withdraws the money, refunds are not possible.

Dora says, “It’s just simple with just a little plaque and paper and her name.”

Still, they hope to find a way to at least afford a headstone for her grave; a marker for the mother little Alyssa lost.

Moses says, “Every night before we lay down to bed we do a little prayer and we always at the end say we love you mommy, we miss you mommy.”

Donations for the family

Friends of the family have setup the Jessica M. Rodriguez Memorial Fund at Wells Fargo Bank. Donations should be deposited to account 5327646872.