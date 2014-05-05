Traffic update: Here’s what to expect on your Tues. morning commute

Related Coverage Austin Traffic

5:55am- @BrittanyGlasTV confirms one ln open in each direction on SB 35 near Posey Rd where traffic is diverting after a deadly crash

5:52am- TRAFFIC ALERT! One man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle near FM 1626 and Katy Ln

4:53am- Once detouring at Posey Rd from SB IH-35 consider using Hunter Rd as an alternate route around the delay on the frontage rd

4:45am- TRAFFIC ALERT! Deadly crash involving a semi has closed SB IH-35 in San Marcos. Traffic being diverted at Posey Rd.

4:39am- Crash involving a semi has closed SB IH-35 near San Marcos. Traffic being diverted to Posey Rd.