Dreary but warm Christmas holiday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following two and a half weeks of almost completely dry weather in Central Texas, we’ll need to break out the umbrellas for the holiday weekend and most of next week. Gray skies along with periods of light rain and fog are expected to redevelop overnight, would could slow down travel for folks who need to be on the road early Saturday morning.

Saturday’s rain chances are scattered, so take the umbrella if you’re heading out to do any last-minute shopping. Temperatures will be mild, though, with most highs in the 70s. Winds will start to pick up Christmas Eve, which should keep Christmas morning fog-free and easy for Santa’s arrival. Expect winds to stay a bit gusty on our warm Christmas Day, where highs will again reach the middle 70s — about 15 degrees above average for this time of the year.

Though lightning-free rain showers are predicted on Saturday, we could have a few isolated t-storms by Sunday afternoon. It currently doesn’t look like enough to wash out any Christmas Day plans. Monday will be the best chance for rain of the next 7 days, at 50% as a small cold front passes us by.

In fact, a series of upper level storm systems and associated cold fronts will keep a chance of rain in the forecast every day through next Thursday. Rainfall totals should remain on the light side, but over the 7 day period, some locations could receive more than 1 inch of rain.

Temperatures will be unseasonably warm through early next week, because our next powerful cold front is not expected until next Wednesday night. Overnight temperatures may be record warm on Christmas Eve, with Christmas morning lows only in the low to mid-60s.

La Niña has formed



The Climate Prediction Center says a La Niña pattern continues in the Pacific Ocean. As a result, their latest winter outlooks predict warmer and drier than normal conditions from January through March. During that time, the National Weather Service predicts that drought will return to this area, and wildfire concerns will increase by January-February. With a La Niña, risks for strong storms that produce severe hail or tornadoes will be minimized this winter.

Our research has found that we may be in store for some cold surprises this winter, though, as the La Niña pattern remains weak.

Austin, Texas Extended Forecast

